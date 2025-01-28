Hammonton Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Weapons Offenses: Prosecutor

Victor Martinez is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison per the terms of a plea agreement, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Victor Martinez was stopped and searched pursuant to a warrant, authorities said. Inside a backpack that Martinez was carrying, police located a Glock 9mm handgun with two extended magazines along with small quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said.

Martinez did not have a permit to carry or possess the Glock 9mm, and a review of his criminal history revealed a prior conviction for second-degree robbery, authorities said. By virtue of that conviction, Martinez was legally ineligible to own or carry a handgun, authorities said.

During his guilty plea, Martinez also admitted that prior to being arrested and found with the handgun, he had been involved in two separate incidents in Egg Harbor City where he brandished a pocketknife during a verbal argument, and he obstructed police officers who were conducting a drug-related investigation, authorities said.

After Martinez pleaded guilty, he was released over the State’s objection pending sentencing by

the Honorable Bernard E. DeLury, Jr., P.J.Cr. Sentencing is scheduled for March 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hammonton and receive free news updates.