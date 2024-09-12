Hammonton Brewery Inspired By Music Closing To Rebrand Under New Owners

Vinyl Brewing posted on Facebook about its plans on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The brewery on 12th Street will shut down for the rebranding on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Vinyl first opened in September 2017.

"Come enjoy the Vinyl brews you know and love while they last!" the brewery posted. "Stay tuned for exciting announcements about the reopening and the brews to come."

Tom and Sue Puentes started the brewery "inspired by music, hard work, and their farm family roots." It features beers like "My Brain Hurts", a floral and citrus house IPA, and a candy-infused sour called "Pineapple Gummy Bear".

Vinyl Brewing is open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

