Former Hammonton Fire Chief's Home Destroyed By Blaze

Domenick DiGiovannangelo tells 6abc Action News that his Hammonton neighbor was the one who heard a pop, then an explosion, and spotted his porch on fire.

The Hammonton Fire Department said it happened at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, May 29, at the intersection of Columbia Road and Middle Road, where they encountered a fully-involved, two-story house fire.

In a matter of moments, the fire swept through every room, leaving them with nothing but the clothes they were wearing," reads a GoFundMe for the family, which had raised $15K as of press time.

"Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, including their two beloved dogs, but the loss has been overwhelming and life-changing."

The family is now "rebuilding their lives from scratch."

A beef and beer event will be held to benefit the family at the fire house on Saturday, June 21.

Click here to donate to the family on GoFundMe.

