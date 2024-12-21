Woman Killed, Others Injured In Head-On Hamilton Township Crash: Police

The crash occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m. on South Broad Street near the intersection with Hempstead Road in Hamilton Township as snow was falling, the police department said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by a 45-year-old Waterford Township man, was traveling eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 62-year-old woman from Lawrenceville. A 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by a 43-year-old Trenton resident, subsequently rear-ended the Hyundai, police said.

The Volkswagen and the Hyundai drivers were both transported to Capital Health Regional Trauma Center in Trenton for treatment. The Trenton resident was taken to RWJ Hospital in Hamilton.

Tragically, the Lawrenceville woman succumbed to her injuries early Saturday morning, Dec. 21. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police noted the inclement weather as a potential contributing factor.

Hamilton Police Officer B. DiBiasi is leading the investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000 with any information about the crash.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

