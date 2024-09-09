Fair 65°

Pedestrian, 65, Struck By SUV, Killed At Hamilton Township Intersection: Police

A Hamilton Township pedestrian was killed while crossing a busy intersection, authorities said.

Nottingham Way near the intersection with Klockner Road in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The 65-year-old man died at the intersection of Nottingham Way and Klockner Road on Friday, Sept. 6, the Hamilton Police Division said in a news release. The crash happened at around 9:19 p.m.

Investigators said a 56-year-old Hamilton woman was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Nottingham Way. She drove through the intersection with Klockner Road and struck the man who was walking southbound across Nottingham.

The man was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the Trenton hospital.

No charges or summonses have been issued as of Monday, Sept. 9. Hamilton firefighters and paramedics also helped at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Hamilton police at 609-581-4000.

