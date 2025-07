At 6:10 a.m., the man was standing outside of a Dodge pickup truck on the right shoulder when he entered the right lane of travel directly into the path of a Volvo tractor trailer and was struck, Charles Marchan, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said. The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

