Iconic Hamilton Pizzeria DeLorenzo's Reopens With Fiery Message For Haters After Tax Seizure

DeLorenzo’s Pizza in Hamilton, which was temporarily shuttered in March for allegedly failing to pay state taxes, has reopened—and the owners shared a fiery message for critics.

“All you haters and know-it-alls out there: If you don’t like my pizza or if you don’t like me, go somewhere else to eat,” reads a message shared to Facebook on Sunday, May 4. It wasn't immediately clear who wrote it, however, the shop is owned by Rick De Lorenzo, Jr.

The post continued with a no-holds-barred rant:

"There are thousands of pizzerias out there," the message continues. "However if you want a[sic] authentic New Jersey pizza experience you know where you’ll find it or you wouldn’t be on our page.

"If you want to say something to me come here and tell me to my face! Don’t hide behind your iPhone and criticize my life and how I conduct my affairs!"

Keyboard warriors had a field day with the post, which had hundreds of comments and dozens of shares as of Monday evening.

"Dudes having an end of life crisis," one said.

"Can someone make a meme of this pic?!" another said. "Maybe him holding a beggers sign? That would be a better fit."

And finally: "When you screw up and beg the public for money, you need to be able to take the criticism that goes along with it."

In mid-March, the beloved Sloan Avenue shop was slapped with a state seizure notice for non-payment of New Jersey taxes, as reported by NJ Advance Media.

But loyal patrons weren’t about to let the iconic spot stay dark for long.

By the end of the month, DeLorenzo’s announced it would be reopening, thanks in part to a groundswell of community support.

“Thanks to the generous support and prayers from my friends and customers, DeLorenzo’s Pizza on Sloan Ave will be reopening very soon—hopefully on Tuesday, April 1!” another Facebook post read. “Stay tuned here for all updates! We can’t wait to get back to serving you!”

According to the restaurant's website, DeLorenzo’s Pizza was founded in the late 1930s by Joe DeLorenzo, whose Italian immigrant family settled in Trenton after arriving from San Fele, near Naples. What began as a small shop on Hudson Street grew through generations of family involvement and community support, expanding to multiple locations. Today, the pizzeria is owned by Rick DeLorenzo Jr., his wife Mary, and their children, who continue the tradition of serving tomato pies.

