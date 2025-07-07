Overcast 76°

Hamilton Woman Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Church: Police

A 51-year-old Hamilton woman was killed after a two-car crash caused a vehicle to be engulfed in flames in Trenton on Saturday, July 5, authorities said.

A fatal crash ended up on a church lawn in Trenton.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 12:29 a.m., officers responded to the collision on the lawn of Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal and found a silver Toyota Tacoma on fire, Trenton police said. A heavily damaged black BMW was also on the church lawn, police said.

An investigation determined the Tacoma collided with the BMW when the Tacoma made a left turn onto Lalor Street from the westbound side of Broad Street, police said.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle as the vehicle overturned and burst into flames, police said. The woman later died of her injuries at Capitol Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 51-year-old Hamilton man, and the driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old Trenton man, were also hospitalized, police said. 

