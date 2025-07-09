Hamilton Woman Killed In 4-Car Crash: Police

At 5:48 p.m., the crash occurred on Nottingham Way at Donald Drive, Hamilton police said. A Toyota Camry was stopped in the intersection facing eastbound, waiting to turn left into the Walmart shopping center, police said.

While trying to turn left, the Camry was struck on the passenger side by a 2014 Chrysler 300 traveling westbound. Following the initial collision, two vehicles stopped within the shopping center exit lane were struck by the Camry, police said.

Seven people were transported to a nearby hospital, where the Hamilton woman, who was seated in the rear of the Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead, police said.

All other involved parties were treated and stabilized with varying degrees of injury, police said.

