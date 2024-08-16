Hamilton Township Pilot Who Went To Philippines For Sex With Underage Sisters Sentenced: Feds

Frank Maile, 68, of Hamilton Township, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 15 to 12 years in prison, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. Maile is also a former New Egypt resident and pleaded guilty on Sept. 6, 2023, to illicit sexual conduct abroad.

According to court documents and statements, Maile went to the Philippines as early as 2013 for "sexual contact" with two girls who were sisters and paid to sexually assault them.

"Maile had extensive, explicit chats with the minors’ pimp to arrange these meetings," said Sellinger. "Maile created images and videos of the two minor females engaging in multiple sex acts, in which Maile also participated."

The Air Force retiree was working as a cargo pilot before his arrest. He was found with child pornography while re-entering the U.S. in Alabama on Friday, Apr. 6, 2018, and he also had child porn when he was arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Maile admitted that he gave some of the child porn to 68-year-old Dennis Nerolich of Burlington. Nerolich was Maile's roommate and tenant.

Nerolich pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Thursday, June 20. He was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Maile's prison sentence requires him to register as a sex offender and lifetime supervised release, as well as paying $50,000 in fines, $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, and an undetermined amount of restitution.

