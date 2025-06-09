Hamilton Mother, Daughter Killed In Murder Suicide ID'd In Pair Of Campaigns

Claribel Torres and her daughter, Evangelina, were identified in two campaigns as the victims of the triple shooting on Henry Street in Hamilton Township on Thursday, June 5, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Mabrey said only that a man shot a woman and girl before turning the gun on himself.

"Words can't express the pain, hurt, and anger we are feeling at this time," Kennia Reyes, who organized a fundraiser to pay for funeral expenses, wrote.

Claribel is survived by her two sons, Evangelina's brothers, Ivan, 8 and Jayden, 1, according to the fundraiser.

"Claribel and Evangelina deserve a beautiful funeral and memorial so we can continue to honor their names, as we never expected this sudden tragedy to occur to our family," Reyes wrote.

As of Monday, June 9, more than $3,900 has been raised.

Evangelina's father, Bladimir Velasquez has also organized a fundraiser for his daughter's funeral..

"Eva was the oldest sister, just beginning to rise, loved by everyone, and will be missed by friends and family and never forgotten," Velasquez said. "I love and miss my baby forever."

To view the fundraisers, click here and here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hamilton Township and receive free news updates.