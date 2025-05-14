Hamilton Fire Captain's Sudden Death Shocks Community

Pfeiffer's passing was "sudden." The fire department did not say when or how he died and an obituary has not been released.

Pfeiffer joined the fire department in 2009, being promoted to captain in 2023. At the time of his death, he was captain of Squad 1 on B Platoon, the fire department said.

"Captain Pfeiffer was not only a trusted leader and skilled firefighter, but also a valued friend and colleague whose presence left a lasting impact on all who had the honor of working alongside him," the fire department said. "His sudden loss is deeply felt throughout our department and community. Captain Brian Pfeiffer will be remembered for his unwavering dedication, leadership, and service. May he rest in peace."

Tributes poured in for Pfeiffer.

"Brian was good man, firefighter and gentleman," one commenter said. "Prayers to his family, may he rest in peace."

"Brian was always a quick learner and I knew he would accomplish many great things," another commenter said. "I am so saddened to hear of Brian’s passing. RIP brother. We will take it from here."

