Girl, Grandmother Killed By Hamilton Fire, Police Say

The fire broke out at approximately 6:07 a.m. Thursday, June 26, on the 200 block of Lynwood Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Division.

A juvenile girl had escaped the home and told police and fire crews that her sister and grandmother were still inside. Firefighters entered the second floor and found both of them in separate bedrooms, police said.

They were taken from the home and given medical care by the fire department, according to the release. Both were brought to Capital Health at Fuld, where they died the next day.

The girl who first escaped was helped out of a second-floor window by a neighbor, police said. She was taken to the hospital and later released.

Police said the fire “was ruled accidental and appeared to have started in a first-floor room.”

Hamilton Police thanked the Hamilton Fire Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for their help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Pullen at (609) 689-5822 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hamilton Township and receive free news updates.