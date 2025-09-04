DeLorenzo's Pizzeria Adding Cannabis Dispensary

DeLorenzo’s Pizza on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township announced on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 3, that it is “temporarily closed while renovations are underway to convert our building into a combination pizzeria - dispensary.” The post added, “Looking forward to seeing you soon at our exciting new venture!”

Located at 147 Sloan Ave., DeLorenzo’s was temporarily closed due to a state seizure notice for non-payment of New Jersey taxes in the spring. It was then that owner Rick DeLorenzo Jr. announced plans for the cannabis dispensary, as reported by NJ Advance Media.

Vision Cannabis submitted its application for a waiver of site and subdivision standards to the Township Planning Board last February.

According to the restaurant’s website, DeLorenzo’s Pizza was founded in the late 1930s by Joe DeLorenzo, whose Italian immigrant family settled in Trenton after arriving from San Fele, near Naples.

The shop grew over generations with family involvement and community support, eventually expanding to multiple locations. Today, the pizzeria is owned by Rick DeLorenzo Jr., his wife Mary, and their children, who continue serving their signature tomato pies.

