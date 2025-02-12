Cops ID Man Killed After Rear Ending Garbage Truck: Hamilton Twp PD

At 5:15 a.m., officers responded to Black Horse Pike after a 2008 Lexus ES3 driven by William Hadley struck the rear of a privately owned trash and recycling truck driven by a 40-year-old Pleasantville resident, when both were traveling westbound, police said. Hadley was pronounced dead at the scene police said. The other driver was not injured, police said.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while police investigated the incident, officers said.

