Fog/Mist 73°

SHARE

Cocaine, MDMA, Guns: SWAT Arrests Hamilton Twp 20-Year-Old, Police Say

A 20-year-old Hamilton man was arrested by SWAT Team and charged with multiple narcotics and weapons offenses, authorities announced Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Jack Green

Jack Green

 Photo Credit: Hamilton Police
Sam Barron

Jack Green was arrested following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics and weapons offenses in the area of Mercer Street, Hamilton police said.

A search resulted in the recovery of cocaine, MDMA, DMT, LSD Hashish, alprazolam, tapentadol, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, along with three firearms, high-capacity magazines, and armor piercing ammunition, police said.

Green was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics in a school zone and multiple weapon offenses, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Hamilton Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE