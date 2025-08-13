Cocaine, MDMA, Guns: SWAT Arrests Hamilton Twp 20-Year-Old, Police Say

Jack Green was arrested following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics and weapons offenses in the area of Mercer Street, Hamilton police said.

A search resulted in the recovery of cocaine, MDMA, DMT, LSD Hashish, alprazolam, tapentadol, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, along with three firearms, high-capacity magazines, and armor piercing ammunition, police said.

Green was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics in a school zone and multiple weapon offenses, police said.

