Following an investigation by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, a search warrant was obtained for David Maddox and his Klockner Road apartment in Hamilton, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

On Monday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m., Maddox was detained following a traffic stop and law enforcement executed the warrant on his apartment, Marbrey said. A K-9, Indy, helped identify the presence of drugs in the home and detectives located approximately 118 grams of suspected heroin, a defaced Ruger LC9S semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson M and P semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine, and assorted drug paraphernalia including a digital scale, heroin stamps and packaging materials, Marbrey said.

Maddox is charged with narcotics and weapons offenses, Marbrey said.

