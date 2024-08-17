$1.1M In Drugs, 5 Firearms, $65K Seized From Hamilton Man, Prosecutor Says

James Nalbone Jr., 35, of Hamilton Township, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 7, following a month-long investigation, Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton said.

Detectives detained Nalbone at his home on Byron Avenue and executed a search warrant, Hilton said. Sgt. Tom Paglione's K-9 partner, Indy, gave positive indications of a drug odor at multiple locations within the premises, police said.

Detectives subsequently found six kilograms of cocaine, 130 pounds of marijuana, 2,000 oxycodone pills, three handguns and a defaced ghost gun, and approximately $65,000 in cash.

Assorted drug paraphernalia including scales, packaging materials, and hydraulic presses used to re-rock cocaine into kilograms for distribution, was also seized, according to the prosecutor.

A search of Nalbone’s Lincoln MKZ turned up another handgun and paperwork indicating he was renting space at a nearby storage facility.

Detectives again used a narcotics canine and were able to obtain a search warrant after Indy gave a positive indication at a storage unit rented by Nalbone on Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton.

Inside of the storage unit, detectives found an additional 12 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of marijuana and a large amount of edible marijuana.

Nalbone was charged with 18 narcotics and weapons offenses of various degrees and one count of money laundering. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain him pending trial.

According to Acting Prosecutor Hilton, the total street value of the confiscated drugs is $1,102,500. The cocaine is valued at approximately $630,000; the marijuana is valued at approximately $450,000; and the oxycodone is valued at approximately $22,500.

