Haledon Man, 75, Charged With Lewdness After Supermarket Incident: Police

The incident occurred on April 19, around 6:57 p.m., inside the Super Supermarket located at 408 Haledon Ave., according to a press release from Deputy Chief George Guzman Jr.​

Officer Rubel Jimenez and Officer II Manuel Diaz responded to the store after a female shopper reported seeing a man engaging in lewd behavior in one of the aisles, police said​

After speaking with store management, Officer Jimenez learned that security footage confirmed the shopper’s report, according to the department​ The suspect fled the store before police arrived, authorities said​

Detective Corporal Semir Celoski was assigned to the case. By reviewing additional footage, he determined the suspect had arrived and left in a silver Nissan Sentra, police said​

A photograph of the suspect was distributed to the public, and several concerned citizens identified him as Peter Cucko, 75, of Haledon, police said​

Detectives Christian Clavo and Semir Celoski interviewed Cucko, who admitted to the act of lewdness inside the supermarket, according to authorities​

Lewdness is defined under New Jersey law as engaging in sexually inappropriate and offensive conduct that could easily be seen by others, including children​

Cucko was formally charged with Lewdness, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-4B(1), a fourth-degree crime​ He was charged via complaint-warrant issued by the Honorable John Segreto of Haledon Municipal Court​

Cucko was transferred to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Holding Facility, pending a court appearance at Passaic County Central Judicial Processing Court, officials said​

Authorities thanked the management of Super Supermarket for their full cooperation during the investigation​

