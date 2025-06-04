Haledon Man, 20, Takes Fatal Fall Out Of Jeep Wrangler In West Milford: Prosecutor

The Haledon man was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was traveling on Clinton Road in West Milford, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief Shannon Sommerville said.

The man fell out of the vehicle at approximately 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, Valdes and Sommerville said.

EMS attempted life-saving measures on the passenger, but he was subsequently pronounced dead.

This investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

