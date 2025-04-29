College Student From Totowa Dies Suddenly: Remembering Paul Yannarelli

Paul Edward Yannarelli died in Waco, Texas, on April 22, according to his obituary from Festa Memorial Funeral Home.

A Totowa native, Paul was a student at Baylor University in Texas where he was a member of the wakeboarding team, his obituary says.

"Paul loved to surf and spent his summers in Seaside Park," his obituary reads. "He was a very outgoing young man. He loved attending Baylor and enjoyed his time there with his friends."

The Baylor University Honors College shared in a Facebook post saying Paul was a sophomore majoring in health science studies, and a "cherished member of the Honors Residential College community in Alexander Hall," the university said.

The Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Waterpark in Seaside Heights, where Paul worked summers, said they were "deeply saddened" by Paul's sudden loss.

"Paul worked as an EMT for the waterpark and pier in the past summers and was an excellent team member," the Casino Pier post said. "Paul loved to surf and spent his summers here in Seaside Park. We all will remember his smiling face and we are sending our love and prayers to Paul's family and friends."

Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., addressed the loss in a university-wide statement.

"Before ending today’s email, I must say that I struggle to process the terrible loss we have faced as a Baylor community this week," she wrote. "First, we learned with the rest of the world of Pope Francis’ death on Monday, and then the death of our own student – sophomore Paul Yannarelli – on Tuesday.

"Pope Francis demonstrated a Christ-like love for the poor and the needy that I and many others will always admire, and Paul was a wonderful example of light and love on our campus. The grief many are feeling today is palpable, and I encourage anyone in need of support to contact the Pastoral Care team, Counseling Center or to use other available resources. During these enormously difficult moments for the Baylor Family, I remain grateful for the Lord’s presence and his faithfulness to us," Livingstone said.

Paul is survived by his parents, Albert and Erin (nee Whitty) Yannarelli; siblings James Yannarelli, Albert Yannarelli, and Elizabeth Yannarelli; grandparents Albert and Karen Yannarelli, and Calvin & Hazel Whitty; along with his girlfriend, Kira Dietrich, his obituary reads.

