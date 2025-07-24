Haddonfield Little Leaguer Goes To Court After Suspension For Bat Flip

Rocco has been suspended for one game after being ejected for emphatically flipping a bat after hitting a two-home run in the sixth inning during a game on Wednesday, July 16, according to NJ Advance Media.

His family is going to court, seeking a temporary restraining order so he can play, with a hearing set before a judge in the Gloucester County Chancery Division Thursday, July 24, only a few hours before his next game against Ridgewood Little League in Deptford at 8:30 p.m., according to NJ Advance Media.

The game against Ridgewood is the first game of the state championship round.

Little League International defended the decision to suspend Rocco

“As this is active litigation, it’s premature to comment on the specifics of this case at this time,” a spokesman for Little League said in a statement to NJ Advance Media. “Little League International Tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, of which fall distinctly under the discretion of the umpires. As an organization we must consistently honor the judgment of the umpires to ensure fairness across all games at all levels of play.”

Joe Rocco, Marco's father, said his son is "distraught."

"We're sick to our stomachs over this," Rocco told The Courier Post. "My son is distraught. He said, 'I didn't know I was breaking a rule, I see bat flips all over TV during the Little League World Series."

