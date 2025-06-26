NJ Man Following 10-Year-Old Girls Possessed Child Porn: Haddon Twp PD

On Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12, officers received multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle following 10-year-old girls as they walked home from school, Haddon Township police said.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Paul Adcock, a 51-year-old Franklinville resident, police said.

A further investigation led to Adcock being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and he was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing, police said.

