New Video Shows Moment Haddon Twp Cop Kills Armed Man In Stairwell

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2024, after officers responded to a 911 call reporting an attempted burglary at an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue in the Westmont section of the township, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

Responding officers, including Officer Luke Falkenberg, found blood in the lobby and elevator, and later discovered more blood in a hallway, the Attorney General’s Office said. Police entered a stairwell where they encountered 46-year-old Keith Edelin, of Pennsauken, who was armed with a knife.

Officers gave several commands to drop the knife and told Edelin they were there to help him, according to investigators. After about two minutes of commands and conversation, Edelin advanced down the stairwell toward the officers, at which point Falkenberg fired his service weapon, striking him, authorities said.

Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived, the Attorney General’s Office said. Edelin was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. A knife was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the encounter, according to officials.

The case remains under investigation by OPIA, which said the release of recordings follows Attorney General guidelines requiring transparency in deadly force cases. Edelin’s family was given the opportunity to review the footage before it was made public.

Click here to watch the footage and hear the 911 call.

