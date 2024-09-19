Mostly Cloudy 66°

SHARE

Crash Brings Emergency Response To I-295

A crash during Thursday morning's commute on Sept. 19 brought a large emergency response to the northbound lanes of I-295.

Crash on 295.

Crash on 295.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

As of 8:40 a.m., an ambulance and firetruck were at the scene in Barrington. A delay of 5-10 minutes was reported.

to follow Daily Voice Haddon Heights-Barrington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE