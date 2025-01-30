Swerving Intoxicated Hackettstown Driver Arrested On Route 46: Police

At 11:37 p.m., an officer in Hackettstown noticed a gray Hyundai traveling west on Route 46 driving erratically, failing to maintain its lane, Mount Olive police said. Following a traffic stop, the officer spoke to the driver, Ouida Sciancalepore and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and that she appeared to be impaired, police said.

Sciancalepore was arrested following field sobriety testing, police said. was asked to exit her vehicle for field sobriety testing and was subsequently placed under arrest. She was transported to police headquarters where she was charged with DWI and reckless driving, police said.

