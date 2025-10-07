NULL 59°

SHARE

Mary McCrystal Found Slumped In Vehicle With Heroin: Police

A 36-year-old Mansfield Township woman woman was arrested and charged after she was found slumped over in her vehicle holding a pipe, authorities announced Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Hackettstown police

Hackettstown police

 Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7:39 a.m., officers responded to Route 46 and East Plane Street and found Mary McCrystal in the vehicle, Hackettstown police said. A glass pipe was containing residue and a plastic bag with a white powdery substance were in the driver's seat between her legs, police said. 

Upon waking her up, McCrystal was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. She also received summonses for driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Hackettstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE