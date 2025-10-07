At 7:39 a.m., officers responded to Route 46 and East Plane Street and found Mary McCrystal in the vehicle, Hackettstown police said. A glass pipe was containing residue and a plastic bag with a white powdery substance were in the driver's seat between her legs, police said.

Upon waking her up, McCrystal was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. She also received summonses for driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackettstown and receive free news updates.