Man Stole Jewelry From Hackettstown Pawn Shop

A 24-year-old Mansfield Township man was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26 and charged with stealing jewelry from a pawn shop in Hackettstown, authorities said.

The Gold Mine

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to The Gold Mine at 176 Main St. on a report of a theft, Hackettstown Police said. The man entered the store and asked to see several pieces of jewelry, police said. While the victim was distracted, the man stole four pieces of jewelry, valued at $250 and exited the building, police said.

Officers were able to locate the man at Madison Street and Church Street and he was charged with shoplifting, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

