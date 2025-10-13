NULL 52°

Man Drove Drunk, Fled Crash: Hackettstown PD

A 25-year-old Hackettstown man was arrested and charged after he drove drunk and fled the scene of a crash, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 13.

 Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook
Sam Barron

At 5:39 p.m., officers responded to Grand avenue and Route 46 after a 2022 Ford pickup truck struck a vehicle at the intersection and fled the scene, Hackettstown police said.

Following the crash, dispatch received a call reporting the Ford pickup truck was traveling in the area of Washington Street, police said. Officers located the vehicle entering River's Edge Gardens Apartments at 211 Mountain Ave. and found the driver, Eleazar Franco-Diaz had an open can of Michelob Ultra in the center console and smelled alcohol, police said.

Franco-Diaz was placed under arrest and charged with  driving while intoxicated and numerous other traffic infractions, police said.

