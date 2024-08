At 8:49 p.m., an off-duty officer witnessed the assault at Tannery Field, Hackettstown police said in a release. During the game, an altercation broke out and Jeffrey Binns struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration above his left eye, police said

Binns was charged with simple assault, police said.

