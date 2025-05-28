Man Assaulted With Baseball Bat At Barbershop: Hackettstown PD

At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to High Class Barber Shop at 212 Main St., after the victim called 911 and said he was struck in the head with a metal baseball bat after a verbal dispute between several people escalated, Hackettstown police said.

Officers arrived and the man was treated for a laceration in the rear of his head and transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

An investigation determined the offender was Miguel Ovalle-Matos and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said. He was lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, police said.

