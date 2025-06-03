Driver Trapped After Crashing Into Garage Door: Hackettstown PD

At 10:12 p.m., first responders rushed to the 500 block of Grand Avenue after a 71-year-old woman backed out of the garage of her residence into her driveway, closed the garage door and then proceeded to drive forward at an increased speed, Hackettstown police said.

The vehicle struck the left-front corner of her residence, causing significant damage, police said. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a rest on the driver's side, trapping the driver, police said.

The woman told officers she thought she was already on the street when she accelerated forward, resulting in the crash, police said. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackettstown and receive free news updates.