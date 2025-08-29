Woman In Stolen Car Crashes In Gloucester Twp Work Zone, Found With Gun, High-Capacity Mags: PD

On Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at 2:27 p.m., Gloucester Township police officers were at the Howard Johnson Hotel for an unrelated call when a white Honda Accord entered the lot, Capt. Daniel Long said.

An Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) alerted that the vehicle was stolen out of Philadelphia, PA, police said. When officers tried to stop the car, a passenger jumped out and ran toward a hotel room while the driver sped onto the Black Horse Pike, according to Long. The passenger was quickly detained without incident.

The driver — later identified as Aleesa McIver, of the 3000 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia — was seen a short time later driving recklessly over a median, police said. She fled again, and officers did not pursue, Long said.

At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a crash at Station Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, possibly involving the stolen car. Police said McIver had fled the scene on foot with a duffel bag but was quickly arrested.

A search revealed McIver had a revolver-style handgun, four high-capacity ammunition magazines for a different handgun, ammunition, and prescription narcotics, Long said.

Traffic Safety Unit investigators determined McIver failed to stop at a stop sign and caused a head-on collision. The other driver had minor injuries but refused hospital transport. Police also found open alcohol containers in the stolen car, and McIver was charged with DWI, Long said.

The crash happened in an active work zone where the road was partially closed for construction. No other injuries were reported.

McIver was charged with receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), assault by auto during a crash, eluding, hindering apprehension, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, four counts of possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

