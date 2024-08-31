Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Trapped Man Under Tree Prompts Warning From Police In Gloucester Township

A man was hospitalized after his leg became pinned under a tree being cut down in Camden County on Saturday, Aug. 31, police said.

Inspira EMS &amp; Ground Transport

Inspira EMS & Ground Transport

Photo Credit: Inspira EMS & Ground Transport
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Chews Landing, Blackwood, Lambs Terrace, and Erial along with Camden Battalion 1, Camden Fire Special Operations Rescue, Cherry Hill Rescue, and Winslow responded to the scene at 1560 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 2 p.m., police said.

Gloucester Township Fire departments also responded and stabilized the large section of tree that was pinning the patient's leg to the ground, while Inspira BLS and Virtua ALS treated the patient.

Blackwood Clementon Road eastbound was shut down for approximately an hour and a half during the incident. Once the patient was stabilized, he was transported by Jefferson Stat Flight Medics to Cooper Trauma Hospital for treatment.

"Gloucester Township Police reminds residents to use caution if operating machinery and to utilize the proper techniques and safety equipment," police said in releasing details of the accident.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE