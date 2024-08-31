Trapped Man Under Tree Prompts Warning From Police In Gloucester Township

Chews Landing, Blackwood, Lambs Terrace, and Erial along with Camden Battalion 1, Camden Fire Special Operations Rescue, Cherry Hill Rescue, and Winslow responded to the scene at 1560 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 2 p.m., police said.

Gloucester Township Fire departments also responded and stabilized the large section of tree that was pinning the patient's leg to the ground, while Inspira BLS and Virtua ALS treated the patient.

Blackwood Clementon Road eastbound was shut down for approximately an hour and a half during the incident. Once the patient was stabilized, he was transported by Jefferson Stat Flight Medics to Cooper Trauma Hospital for treatment.

"Gloucester Township Police reminds residents to use caution if operating machinery and to utilize the proper techniques and safety equipment," police said in releasing details of the accident.

