Several Injured In Head-On Crash: Gloucester Twp Police

At 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on the 600 block of Hickstown Road after a sedan traveling westbound on Hickstown Road lost control and entered the eastbound lane, crashing into an SUV, Gloucester Township police said.

One of the vehicles reported to be on fire, but a nearby resident responded with a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, police said.

Occupants of both vehicles were transported to a nearby hospitals, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

