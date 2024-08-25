Officers Injured By Belligerent Man At Apartment Complex In Gloucester Township: Police

Police called to the Fairways Apartment Complex in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township on Monday, Aug. 19 for a disturbance inside an apartment when John R. Marchetti Jr. opened the door of the home and began yelling at officers to leave, police said in a news release.

Marchetti, of Blackwood, was "highly antagonistic, aggressive, and belligerent towards officers on scene, who were conducting their investigation," police said.

Despite the officers' attempts to de-escalate the subject, he continued to berate them and challenged their presence both verbally and physically, police said.

Marchetti lunged toward officers, resulting in a brief struggle, authorities said. The officers were able to get control of Marchetti and he was placed in custody.

As a result of the struggle, two officers sustained injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Marchetti was also transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and clearance.

Marchetti was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, and criminal mischief. He was charged on a criminal warrant and lodged in the county jail.

