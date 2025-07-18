NJ Man Arrested In Manhattan For Gloucester Twp Homicide: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, July 9, at 4:58 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the Lakeview Apartment complex on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road and found Anthony Sanflippo dead in the doorway of his apartment from a gunshot wound, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said.

During the investigation, detectives located a .45 caliber shell casing at the homicide scene, authorities said. Additionally, detectives learned the suspect had stolen a vehicle from a witness at the apartment complex, authorities said.. The suspect was described as wearing a black surgical mask, head garment with tassels, and green pants, authorities said.

On Sunday, July 13, the New York City Police Department located the stolen vehicle on West 49th Street in midtown Manhattan, authorities said. Matthew Lucas was arrested for an unrelated crime and was found to be in possession of the key to the stolen vehicle and a .45 caliber handgun, authorities said. Lucas was wearing a black surgical mask and head garment with tassels, authorities said.

Ballistics testing confirmed the .45 caliber shell casing recovered from the homicide scene was a match for the .45 caliber handgun recovered from Lucas, authorities said. Green pants with suspected blood on them were located inside the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Lucas is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. He is being held at Rikers Island pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester Township and receive free news updates.