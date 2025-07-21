Motorcyclist Killed In Gloucester Township Crash: Police

At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to Berlin Cross Keys Road and Sicklerville Road after a motorcycle traveling on Sicklerville Road collided with an SUV, Gloucester Township police said.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s identity is pending next of kin notification, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

