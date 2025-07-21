Partly Cloudy 75°

Motorcyclist Killed In Gloucester Township Crash: Police

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Gloucester Township on Sunday, June 20, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gloucester Township PD
Sam Barron

At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to Berlin Cross Keys Road and Sicklerville Road after a motorcycle traveling on Sicklerville Road collided with an SUV, Gloucester Township police said.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s identity is pending next of kin notification, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

