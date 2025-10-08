Missing 15-Year-Old Girl 'Endangered,' Gloucester Township Police Say

Brianna Hedgepeth was reported missing at 1:30 a.m., after leaving her Sicklerville residence, Gloucester Township police said.

Hedgepeth was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants, police said. She is a light skinned Black girl, with brown eyes, brown hair, police said. She is 5'3" and weighs 200 lbs.

She was last seen near the Clementon/Erial section of Gloucester Township on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 4:30 a.m., police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Hedgepeth's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, police at 856-228-4500 or the anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560

