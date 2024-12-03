Kimberly and Victor Corsello have opened up Boswood Bagels at 1160 Chews Landing Road in Gloucester Township. The shop held a grand opening on Friday, Nov. 29, according to the store's social media posts.

The husband-and-wife team said they were "completely speechless" by the opening weekend's success.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would have such a big turnout," Kimberly wrote on Facebook. "To all the friends, family, neighbors, and everyone in between, thank you. Thank you for supporting me and my big dreams. To the Boswood staff, I am so proud of you. We are all learning and every single one of you absolutely crushed it this weekend."

The Corsellos' first date was on the night they graduated from Highland Regional High School in 2010. Kimberly traveled south to Coastal Carolina University and the young couple "went our separate ways," she said in an Instagram post.

After graduating from CCU, Kimberly moved north to Boston to work in the food and beverage industry, she wrote on the Boswood Bagels website. She also became an operations manager of "a four-diamond boutique hotel" in the city's Back Bay section, about a block from the Boston Marathon's finish line.

The couple "found each other again" and Victor soon followed Kimberly to Boston where they started a family.

"We spent 10 beautiful years in New England," Kimberly shared on Instagram. "It’s where we had our first baby, adopted our dogs, bought our first house, and started our careers. New England will always have a piece of our hearts."

That piece is made from dough.

The Corsellos returned to Gloucester and restored Victor’s childhood home in the Blackwood section of the township. They made the move during the COVID-19 pandemic with a two-week-old baby and a pair of dogs.

The couple's story inspired their family business's brand, now with a second child by their side.

"Pronounced Boss-Wood, this name pays homage to the places I call home, Boston & Blackwood," Kimberly said on the shop's website. "I cannot wait to share my love for cooking, hospitality, & community with you all."

Beyond typical flavors like poppy seed and blueberry, Boswood sells some specialties like espresso and "spicy everything" bagels. You can also place online orders of eight-packs, including ones with gluten-free bagels, along with larger trays.

Kimberly said she believes she's started the perfect business for her, even if she's still searching for the answer to why she specifically chose bagels.

"I love to cook," she said on Instagram. "I love to serve people. I perfected my version of the bagel & I have wonderful friends who put this venture into high gear.

"Hospitality runs through my veins. Fresh, healthy food options in my hometown are important to me."

Boswood sold out of bagels on the first weekend and fans showed their support online.

"Your bagels were AMAZING," one Instagram commenter wrote. "Still thinking about them days later 😂❤️."

"We had bagels from you Saturday morning, and we can’t wait to have them again soon," another person commented. "Congratulations!🤍"

Kimberly also gave a huge shoutout to her family and friends. Her mom worked alongside her in the kitchen and Victor has with her through it all.

"I think God has been preparing us for the ultimate project," she wrote. "The ultimate goal. The ultimate dream. How lucky am I to have a husband who supports my wild ideas?

"I can’t wait to share this dream with the community that means so much to us."

Boswood Bagels is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.

