At 4:58 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the Lakeview Apartment complex on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road and found Anthony Sanflippo dead in the doorway of his apartment from a gunshot wound, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

