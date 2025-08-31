Late-Night Blaze Rips Through Gloucester Twp Home (Photos)

Officers responded at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, to 420 Price Dr., for reports of a dwelling fire, according to a Gloucester Township Police Department media release. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

No one was inside at the time, police said. The residents returned after being notified by officers.

Firefighters from Glendora, Chews Landing, Blackwood, Magnolia, Somerdale, and Bellmawr responded and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to neighboring homes, police said. Inspira Basic Life Support also assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Department, Glendora Fire Marshal, and Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police reminded residents to check fire alert and suppression systems, saying: “Working smoke alarms give you early warning, so you can get outside quickly.”

