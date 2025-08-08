Gloucester Twp Man Had Child Porn: Prosecutor

Robert Galasso, a 70-year-old Gloucester Township man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July. 2, after he used a Microsoft Bing account to possess child sexual abuse material, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said. A flash drive containing child pornography was also seized, MacAulay said.

Donald Winter, a 38-year-old Runnemede resident, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 16, with using a Kik account to possess and distribute more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse material, MacAulay said. Forensic searches of multiple electronic devices located additional child sexual abuse material, MacAulay said.

Michael Cummings, a 59-year-old Haddon Township resident, was arrested and charged on Friday, July 18 with possessing child sexual abuse material on a Synchronoss account, MacAulay said. Cummings also had child sexual abuse material on his phone, MacAulay said.

Joseph Donohue, a 25-year-old Lindenwold resident, was arrested and charged on Friday, July 25 with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a Kik account, MacAulay said.

