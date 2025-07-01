Four Diners Used Movie Money To Pay For Meal: Gloucester Twp PD

On Friday, May 23 at 7:32 p.m., the suspects entered Villari's Lakeside Restaurant on Sicklerville Road and ordered and ate $120 worth of food, Gloucester Township police said.

At 8:40 p.m., two suspects exited through the front doors and entered a silver or gay sedan, police said. The other two suspects exited through the side door, ran to the same vehicle and fled the area, police said. The suspects paid for their meal with six movie prop counterfeit $20 bills, police said.

One of the suspects was captured on camera holding what appears to be counterfeit money while entering the restaurant is possibly a suspect in several other counterfeit incidents under investigation throughout Southern New Jersey, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at at 856-228-4500.

