At 2:14 a.m., officers responded to Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex at 1501 Little Gloucester Road and observed heavy smoke coming from a building and began evacuating residents as firefighters arrived on scene, Gloucester Township Police said.

Multiple fire departments responded and the fire was eventually declared under control at 6:19 a.m., police said.

Prather was pronounced dead days later from injuries sustained in the fire. Six firefighters were injured and are in stable condition, police said.

Prather is survived by her husband, Kyle.

"Emily was a light in every life she touched, full of kindness, laughter, and love," Dom Prather wrote on the fundraising page. "She had a beautiful spirit that radiated warmth and compassion. She cared deeply for others and always put her family first. Her strength, faith, and gentle heart will be forever remembered by everyone who knew her."

The fundraiser will go toward funeral and memorial expenses. As of Tuesday, Nov. 4, more than $23,000 has been raised.

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious though it remains under investigation, police said.

More than 100 people have been displaced as the building, which housed 40 apartments, has been declared uninhabitable. Displaced residents are receiving continued assistance and support from the Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, and Autumn Ridge Apartments Property Management, police said.

