E-Bike Rider Seriously Injured In Crash At Busy Black Horse Pike Intersection, Police Say

The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, at the intersection of Lower Landing Road and the Black Horse Pike, according to a press release from the Gloucester Township Police Department

Investigators said the electric bike rider was traveling on the sidewalk before entering the intersection, where they collided with the sedan. The rider was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries, police said. Emergency medical care was provided by Inspira BLS, Virtua Paramedics, and Gloucester Township Fire Department Squad 88, the release says

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Lower Landing Road was closed between Chews Landing Road and the Black Horse Pike for several hours to allow police to investigate. As of Saturday afternoon, the case remains under investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed, police said. The identities of those involved were not released pending family notification

