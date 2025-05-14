Driver Seriously Hurt In Route 42 Crash That Ruptured Gas Main In Gloucester Twp: Cops

The single-car crash happened around 8:15 p.m., on Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township, according to local police.

Police, fire, and EMS crews arrived to find the driver trapped inside the vehicle, officials said. Firefighters were able to free the driver, who was then treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

A preliminary investigation by the department’s Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT) found the vehicle left the roadway, hit several street signs, and then collided with the concrete footing of the State Highway 42 overpass, police said.

The car then scraped along the overpass for its full length before striking a South Jersey Gas main, which caused a major gas leak, police said.

As of Wednesday, no criminal charges have been filed, and the identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family, according to police. The crash is still under investigation by SCIT.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist with medical care, utility shutdowns, and crash investigation, police said.

Sicklerville Road remains closed between the Black Horse Pike and Hickstown Road as crews continue to make repairs. Drivers can still access Route 42 North, but are urged to follow directions from police.

Those agencies included:

Gloucester Township Police

Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management

Washington Township Police

Camden County Public Safety Hazmat and OEM teams

Camden County Prosecutor’s Office

New Jersey State Police

Gloucester Township Fire District 86

Pine Hill Fire Department

Lambs Terrace Fire Company

Chews Landing Fire Department

Blackwood Fire Department

Washington Township Ladder 1026

Virtua Medics

Inspira BLS

NJDOT and South Jersey Gas

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact GTPD at (856) 228-4500, submit a tip at gtpolice.com/tips, call the anonymous tip line at (856) 842-5560, or text “TIPGLOTWPPD” + your message to 888777.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester Township and receive free news updates.