Driver Killed, Two Injured In Fiery Gloucester Township Crash: Police

A sedan was traveling on Berlin Cross Keys Road toward the Black Horse Pike in Sicklerville, when it collided with an SUV in the intersection at Johnson Road around 10:15 p.m., police said. The impact trapped all occupants inside their vehicles, requiring extrication by fire personnel, according to Gloucester Township police.

Emergency medical care and scene stabilization were provided by first responders from multiple departments, including Gloucester Township Police, Winslow Police, Monroe Police, Inspira and Winslow Basic Life Support, Virtua Paramedics, and fire departments from Gloucester Township, Lambs Terrace, and Winslow, authorities said.

The SUV contained two occupants, while the sedan was occupied solely by its driver. All three individuals suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

All three occupants were transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment, police said. Despite the efforts of officers and medical personnel, the driver of the SUV died at the hospital, according to police.

The intersection remained closed for several hours while investigators conducted a “comprehensive on-scene investigation,” police said.

No criminal charges have been filed, police said.

“The Gloucester Township Police Department reminds all motorists to stay alert, minimize distractions, and drive responsibly at all times,” officials said. “Obeying traffic signals and adhering to posted speed limits are essential steps in preventing serious and fatal motor vehicle crashes. Safe driving saves lives.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at (856) 228-4500 or submit an anonymous tip through the GTPD Tip Portal at gtpolice.com/tips.

