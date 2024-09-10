Dog Who Encountered Rabid Skunk Quarantining In Gloucester Township

An animal control officer responded to a Collingswood home on Thursday, Sept. 5, after a homeowner reported a skunk found in the backyard with the family dog, Camden County officials said in a release this week.

Four days later, officials learned that the skunk had tested positive for rabies.

"Rabies vaccination records for the dog were obtained and the dog received a rabies booster vaccine and will be under confinement and observation for 45 days," officials said.

Officials urged residents to keep pet vaccinations up to date and to supervise animals so that they do not come in contact with wild animals.

Click here for the full release from Camden County officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester Township and receive free news updates.