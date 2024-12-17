Dog Rescued After Fire Tears Through Townhome In Gloucester Township, Firefighters Say

Crews responded to the fire on Kingswood Place in the Cherrywood section on Monday, Dec. 16, the Blackwood Fire Company said in a Facebook post. Firefighters arrived just after 3 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the second floor of the townhome.

Gloucester Township firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, the Camden County firefighters union said in a Facebook post.

A crew from Pine Hill searched the home for anyone possibly trapped, while Blackwood firefighters assisted with ventilation, overhaul operations, and air support.

No people were found inside but firefighters were able to rescue a pet dog. No injuries have been reported and the fire was placed under control shortly after crews arrived.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire.

